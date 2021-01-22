What you can get for $900,000 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Of all the cities to see their local real estate markets booming last year, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has seen some of the largest growth.

Forbes ranked Tulsa’s housing market as the fourth “hottest” in the U.S. in October, noting that it had seen the greatest home prices increases anywhere over the past two years.

Like many communities, Tulsa saw a real estate market slowdown in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. But by the summer, the market recovered and resumed its trend of growth.

By December, the median sale price of a home in Tulsa had increased 23.01% year-over-year to $210,000, according to the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.

Homes were spending less than half as much time on the market as they had a year earlier, a median of just 10 days, according to the Realtors group. And the market inventory had dropped 35.6% year-over-year to 2,428 properties, just 2.44 months’ supply.

With mortgage rates remaining low and demand remaining high, it looks like Tulsa’s real estate market will continue to grow in 2021. So here’s a look at what you can get with a $900,000 budget in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

The Legends - $879,000

The spacious home is located in a subdivision with amenities.

The 5,943-square-foot house includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Terri Hesser of Chinowth & Cohen.

The home features high ceilings, built-ins and stone fireplaces – there are four fireplaces total. The kitchen has an oversized refrigerator, dual ovens and a large island with seating and a cooktop. The lower-level family room has a bar.

The owner’s suite includes a fireplace in the bedroom. The bathroom features dual vanities and a soaking tub.

Outside, the backyard has a covered lounge with another fireplace, a large pool and an in-ground trampoline.

The home is located in The Legends, a South Tulsa neighborhood that has amenities including a clubhouse, pool, pond and a walking trail.

Rockwood Hills Estates - $819,000

This fully remodeled home includes a huge backyard oasis with a pool.

The 5,535-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to the listing with Casey Kim of Chinowth & Cohen.

The home features an open main floor with walls of windows and beamed ceilings. The kitchen features Carrara marble. There are three fireplaces.

The huge primary bedroom suite includes a private sitting area, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a huge dressing room. Its spa-like bathroom features two vanities with back-lit mirrors, a soaking tub and a rainfall shower.

There is also a mother-in-law suite with a private entrance.

The walk-out basement includes a bar and opens to the large rear deck. Outside, there’s a built-in grilling area and a Gunite pool.

Upper Diamond - $809,000

This home is tucked away in a private gated community.

The 6,460-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and six total bathrooms, according to the listing with Wendy McCue of Keller Williams.

The home features lavish interiors throughout. The family room features a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen has seating along its granite counters.

The family room also leads to the landscaped backyard, with a partially covered patio area. Tall hedges offer lots of privacy, and plans for a pool are available.

Back inside, the home includes a rec room with a wet bar and huge wine refrigerators, plus amenities like a gym and an office.

The owner’s bedroom features another fireplace, as well as tray ceilings and a chandelier. The suite’s huge bathroom has a garden tub, multiple vanities and a water closet.