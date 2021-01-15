Here's what you can get for $850,000 in Boise, Idaho

Boise is growing, but it’s not too late to get in.

Over the past couple of years, the Idaho state capital has been named one of the best cities to start a business, one of the best cities for first-time homebuyers and one of the hottest real estate markets for millennials.

Nicknamed the “City of Trees” and heart of the area known as “Treasure Valley,” Boise is home to the headquarters of grocery chains including Albertsons and WinCo Foods. Other major employers in the area include Micron Technology, HP and Wells Fargo.

Boise is the third-largest metro area in the Northwest, according to the Boise Valley Economic Partnership.

The Boise real estate market outpaced itself last year compared with 2019, despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown in the spring. There were 5.2% more closed sales of single-family homes in Ada County, where Boise is located, than the year before, according to Boise Regional Realtors.

The median sale price of a home in the county increased 13.7% to $392,230, according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with an $850,000 budget in Boise, Idaho:

North End - $849,000

This 1941-built home features character like original doors and trim, but has been updated for modern living.

The 2,414-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Kristine Haws of Silvercreek Realty Group.

The new kitchen features custom cabinets and subway tile backsplash. There are built-ins and two fireplaces.

The hardwood floors have been refinished and the electrical has been updated.

The backyard is fenced and has a brick patio. It includes access to the detached two-car garage and fenced outdoor parking.

Barber Valley - $779,900

This home is centrally located for outdoor recreation, with several options conveniently close.

The 2,959-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Laurie Russell of Keller Williams.

The home features a gas fireplace and multiple living spaces. The large kitchen includes an island with seating, and the primary bathroom has dual vanities and a walk-in shower.

Outside, the house features a fenced yard and a rooftop deck offering views of the nearby mountains.

The property is located “steps” from the Boise River Greenbelt, a popular tree-lined park that follows the river through Boise. It’s also within walking distance of restaurants and minutes away from Lucky Peak State Park.