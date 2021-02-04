Here's what you can get for $3M in Tampa, Florida

It’s a super time to be selling a home in Tampa, Florida.

Homes are practically flying off the market in the city, which is home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In December, the number of single-family-home closed sales was up 11.7% from a year earlier to 4,714 in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area, according to the Greater Tampa Realtors. The median time to contract dropped by 65.6% year over year from 32 days to just 11 days. And the market only had 1.1 months’ supply of inventory with 4,746 listings.

Meanwhile, the median sale price rose 15% from December 2019 to December 2020 to $289,900, according to the Realtors group. And sellers were getting 99.5% of the asking price.

Tampa has a lot to offer a homebuyer. Florida is known for its weather, and it has low property taxes.

Many businesses are based in the Tampa area, especially restaurant chains and cigar makers. Tampa Bay is also home to a major port and MacDill Air Force Base.

Here’s a look at what you can get in Tampa with a $3 million budget:

Sunset Park - $2.85 million

This waterfront Key West-inspired home includes a private dock and boat lift.

The 4,755-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the listing with Tom Buscemi of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The open kitchen and great room are ideal for entertaining. They offer views of the water and open to the backyard’s covered lanai, outdoor kitchen and pool.

The owner’s suite and two other bedrooms sit upstairs, along with a huge bonus room with water views. The suite includes a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a large shower with dual heads.

The deep canal behind the home connects to the Old Tampa Bay.

Bayshore Beautiful - $2.475 million

This luxurious modern home features a three-story entry with a floating staircase and a 24-foot stone wall.

The 3,367-square-foot home includes one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms, according to the listing with Ashley Terry of Keller Williams Realty South Tampa.

The 2017-built home centers on a great room with a beverage center and stacking glass doors that open to a bocce ball court. The great room is also open to the chef’s kitchen.

There is a theater that seats eight with a large screen and a stage. And the home includes two garages with space for five vehicles.

On the third story, a hotel-like rooftop deck offers sunset views. It includes a 10-seat bar and weather-protected TVs.

Bayshore Beautiful - $2.35 million

This home features 10-foot ceilings and high-end finishes.

The 4,201-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the listing with Henderson Everett of the Toni Everett Company.

This sleek contemporary home features an open floor plan, polished concrete floors, a fireplace and floor-ceiling windows.

The kitchen runs along one wall with custom cabinets and glass counters. It includes a walk-in pantry and a bar.

The owner’s suite has dual closets and a private balcony. The suite’s bathroom has a steam shower and dual vanities.