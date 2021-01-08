Here's what you can get for $700,000 in Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina, is a popular travel destination with a lot to offer buyers looking for either a new home or a vacation getaway.

The city boasts a bustling tourism industry, thanks to its historic downtown and riverfront, the nearby beaches of Cape Fear and a noteworthy seaport

The Port of Wilmington features a 42-foot navigation channel, nine berths and capacity for 600,000 standard shipping containers. Other major employers in the area include companies such as Walmart and GE.

The local real estate market has bounced back and then some since the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. As of November, the median sale price of a single-family home in the three-county area around Wilmington was $329,900, a 13.8% increase from a year earlier, according to Cape Fear Realtors.

While prices are up, inventory is down and homes are moving faster. As of November, the number of residences for sale was down 44.3% year-over-year in the area, and homes were spending an average 59 days on the market, down from 74 at the same point in 2019.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $700,000 budget in Wilmington, North Carolina:

Tangle Oaks - $699,000

This waterfront townhome includes a 30-foot boat slip in the community’s private marina.

The 2,087-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Teresa Krebs of Coastal Select Properties.

Large windows let in lots of natural light. The living room features a gas fireplace, and it's open to the renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar. Sliding glass doors open to a front deck overlooking the marina.

Each of the bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom. The primary suite features a water view, and its bathroom includes dual vanities and a large soaking tub with jets.

In addition to the boat slip, the community offers amenities like a pool, playground and tennis courts.

Country Club Pines - $650,000

This spacious property offers historic character from its original construction in 1925 as well as modern comforts and style, thanks to more recent renovations.

The 5,646-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a small apartment with a separate entrance, according to the listing with Mary Price of Living Seaside Realty Group.

The formal spaces on the first floor feature inlaid diamond designs on hardwood floors, plus matching chandeliers. There is a theater and a game room. A balcony looks down over a ballroom with 28-foot ceilings and Carrara marble floors.

The updated kitchen includes a dedicated coffee bar, and connects via spiral staircase to the family room, wet bar and main bedroom suite.

That 900-square-foot suite has two sitting areas and a fireplace. Its bathroom includes a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, two vanities and a bidet.

Featuring a private fenced back yard, the property sits around the corner from the Cape Fear Country Club and 2 miles from the riverfront.

Hellenic Shores - $639,000

This photogenic house backs onto a nature preserve.

The 2,805-square-foot dwelling includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Barbara Pugh of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

The living room of the 2007-built home features a cathedral ceiling and a fireplace. The formal dining room has a tray ceiling and wainscoting. It’s open to the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.

The main floor primary suite also has a tray ceiling and a sitting area. In the bathroom, there are dual vanities, a large walk-in shower and a jetted garden tub.

Outside, the property features a fire pit, patio and a screened-in porch. Pages Creek runs nearby, offering trails and kayak launches.