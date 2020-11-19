Tommy Hilfiger sells Connecticut estate: Report

Fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger have sold their Connecticut home.

Continue Reading Below

The couple’s Greenwich mansion sold after just four showings and three “great offers,” the New York Post reported, citing an unidentified source.

The 13,344-square-foot home and its 22.4-acre hilltop property just hit the market in September asking $47.5 million. It was listed with Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage, which lists the property as “contract pending” online.

‘JACK RYAN’ WRITER TOM CLANCY’S FORMER BALTIMORE PENTHOUSE HEADING TO AUCTION

The historic landmark home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths. It was built in 1939 for real estate magnate Charles V. Paterno and was later home to Joseph H. Hirshhorn, patron of the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington.

There are unique European-inspired design details throughout the home, including a turreted entry, beamed great hall and a grand spiral staircase. It also features elements like stained glass panels, textile wall coverings and carved millwork.

ROBIN WILLIAMS’ FORMER SAN FRANCISCO BAY HOME SELLS FOR $5.35M: REPORT

The Hilfigers previously showed off the home for Architectural Digest, describing how they spent six years fully restoring the home down to “every single doorknob.”

Each bedroom in the home includes an en suite bathroom, and the master suite has dual baths, dual dressing rooms and an office.

HISTORIC GHIRARDELLI MANSION LOOKING FOR BUYER TO CALL CHOCALATIER’S HOUSE ‘HOME SWEET HOME’

The home also features six fireplaces, a theater and a wine cellar with a tasting room.

Outside, the gated property’s sprawling gardens evoke the feeling of the English countryside, the Hilfigers told Architectural Digest. The listing claims it’s located at the highest point in Greenwich and offers views of the Long Island Sound and the distant Manhattan skyline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It includes a pool, a tennis court, a great lawn and a guest cottage. There are also rose gardens, a fountain, a koi pond and a greenhouse.

The Hilfigers appeared to be planning a move for some time. They sold more than 120 items of furniture and décor from the home last year, shortly after finally selling a New York City penthouse that had been listed for 11 years.

They plan to move to Palm Beach, Fla., according to the Post.