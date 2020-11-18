‘Jack Ryan’ writer Tom Clancy's former Baltimore penthouse heading to auction

A luxurious penthouse that was once owned by the late novelist Tom Clancy will be auctioned in December.

Clancy was the best-selling author of books like “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Sum of All Fears.” His character Jack Ryan is now portrayed on screen by John Krasinski in an Amazon Prime Video series.

His former penthouse was built in 2010 in Baltimore’s Ritz-Carlton Residences, a waterfront luxury condo complex. Clancy and his design team combined three penthouses on the complex’s sixth floor into a single 12,000-square-foot home, according to Elite Auctions, the firm selling the property. The $15 million project took more than two years.

The home includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A private elevator provides access to the home’s large foyer. The interior features 10-foot ceilings, sleek white finishes and an open floorplan. The living room encompasses more than 1,500 square feet and offers views of Baltimore’s harbor and skyline.

The master suite features two spa-like bathrooms, two walk-in closets and private sitting areas.

For anyone working at home, the penthouse has two offices.

The home also includes lots of outdoor space. There are four balconies and two corner terraces, according to the auction listing.

Other amenities inside the penthouse include a home theater, gym and home automation system. It also includes access to the property’s amenities like free valet parking, dry cleaning and maid services.

The auction is scheduled for Dec. 12. The property last sold for $12.6 million in 2009 and was listed for $5.9 million earlier this year, according to Zillow.

Randy Haddaway, CEO and founder of Elite Auctions, said in a written statement that the property is “a rare gem” thanks to its interiors, design and views.

“With endless access to the premier services and amenities offered to [Ritz-Carlton Residences] owners, this property allows for true resort-style living while being just a push of an elevator button away from the best the city has to offer,” Haddaway said.