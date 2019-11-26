Tommy Hilfiger taps Sotheby’s Home for an elaborate mansion furniture yard sale

Lovers of fine home décor can get their hands on Tommy and Dee Hilfiger’s vintage aesthetic through a consignment sale at Sotheby’s Home.

The couple’s distinct furniture pieces were made available online through the broker’s website on Nov. 20. In total, there are 122 items, which were sourced from their mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, up for grabs.

This collection reflects the Hilfiger's admiration for both Americana and European sophistication with entertaining pieces ranging from an all-in-one Baccarat cave à Liqueur and a Victorian terrestrial globe to fun home décor finds from household names like Hermès, Christian Dior and Cartier, according to Sotheby's.

“I love all the authentic framed nautical flags, the enormous drums we used as shelves in Sebastian’s bedroom, and the Americana eagle sculptures because I’m obsessed with Americana,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement regarding which pieces were his favorite.

Tommy Hilfiger described the style of his Greenwich home as an “authentic original design of an English country manor and Swiss hunting lodge.”

Prices start at $125 for Martyn Lawrence Bullard Diamond Pattern Throw Pillows and go as high as $4,660 for a pair of Timothy Oulton Regiment Bookcases. A number of items have been bought up already by eager shoppers.

News of the lavish Sotheby’s Home sale is hot on the heels of Tommy and Dee successfully selling their Plaza Hotel penthouse earlier this month. According to a report from The New York Times, the duplex sold for $31.25 million after eleven years on the market.

