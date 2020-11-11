Historic Ghirardelli mansion looking for buyer to call chocolatier’s house ‘home sweet home’

Are you looking for a new place to call “home sweet home?”

Continue Reading Below

A historic Piedmont, California, mansion custom-built for the Ghirardelli family of chocolate fame just hit the market. The sellers are asking $5.5 million for the property, according to the listing with Debbi DiMaggio and Adam Betta of Highland Partners.

The home was originally built in the Spanish mission revival style in 1906 for Joseph and Ellen Ghirardelli. At the time, the family’s chocolate business was based in a building on San Francisco’s waterfront that is now known as Ghirardelli Square. The manufacturing plant even survived the Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.

However, Joseph, who had been vice president of the company, died “from shock” just days after the earthquake, according to newspaper reports from the time. Ellen Ghirardelli remarried three years later and they remodeled the house in the then-newer Colonial revival style, according to the Piedmont Historical Society.

SHAQ CUTS $3 MILLION OFF ASKING PRICE FOR FLORIDA HOME

The home has undergone several more renovations and facelifts since then, but it still maintains a lot of historic charm. It features architectural details like box beam ceilings, fine custom woodworking, built-ins and grand fireplaces.

The 6,479-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

As a former chocolatier’s home, it has a huge updated kitchen. The center island features cooktops and seating, and there’s also an oversized hidden fridge, double ovens and a walk-in pantry.

Image 1 of 5

MARIANO RIVERA LISTS $4M NEW YORK HOME FOR SALE

The master bedroom includes a private fireplace, while the bright master bath has double vanities, a deep soaking tub and a glass-walled shower.

Other spaces inside the grand home include a formal entry, a sunny den, a library with built-in shelves and a private deck off one of the bedrooms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home is surrounded by rose gardens. The property also features a fountain, an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and a lounge area.

There’s also a one-bedroom guesthouse with a sitting room, kitchen and full bathroom.