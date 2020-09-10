Expand / Collapse search
Tommy Hilfiger's Connecticut home listed for sale

Greenwich estate asking $47.5 million

Campins Group founder Katrina Campins gives details on how the coronavirus is changing real estate trends.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has listed his Greenwich, Connecticut home for $47.5 million.

The European-style estate encompasses 22.4 parklike acres at the highest point in Greenwich. The property offers views of the Long Island Sound and all the way to the Manhattan skyline, according to the listing with Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage.

Tommy Hilfiger is looking to sell his Greenwich, Connecticut home for $47.5 million. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 13,344-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing.

Award-winning architect Greville Rickard designed the historic landmark property for Charles V. Paterno, the real estate magnate. It was later home to Joseph H. Hirshhorn, patron of the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington.

Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Hilfiger, fully restored the home over six years. They showed off the results in Architectural Digest in 2017.

“It was frustrating at times because we had to redo every single doorknob,” he told the magazine then.

The finely detailed home includes six fireplaces, stained glass panels, textile wall coverings, detailed plasterwork and carved millwork, according to the listing.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. The master suite features two baths, two dressing rooms and a private office. The home also includes a theater and a wine cellar and tasting room.

The gated property includes well-kept lush grounds. There is a grand entrance courtyard, a rose garden with a fountain, a boxwood knot garden, topiaries, a koi pond and a greenhouse.

There’s also a pool, tennis court, a great lawn and a guest cottage.

“We feel like we’re in the English countryside, yet the city is so close,” Hilfiger told Architectural Digest.