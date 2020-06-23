Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

The Weeknd lists $25M California mansion. Look inside

Singer bought $21M Los Angeles penthouse last fall

close
Real estate expert Katrina Campins says while there's an influx of buyers in the housing market, there isn't enough inventory for them to choose from at the moment.video

Housing market needs more sellers, not buyers: Real estate expert

Real estate expert Katrina Campins says while there's an influx of buyers in the housing market, there isn't enough inventory for them to choose from at the moment.

Singer The Weeknd has listed his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for just shy of $25 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 13,391-square-foot home includes nine bedrooms and 11 total bathrooms, according to the listing with Angel Salvador of The Agency. The “ultra-private” estate is located in a gated community.

Singer The Weeknd is looking to sell this Hidden Hills, California, home for $24.995 million. (The Agency)

ELON MUSK SELLS MANSION AFTER VOW TO ‘OWN NO HOUSE’

The “Blinding Lights” singer paid $18.2 million for the home in 2017, property records show.

The 2016-built home was “envisioned for large-scale entertaining and intimate home life,” according to the listing. Inside, it features clean modern finishes with stone and wood accents.

Singer The Weeknd is looking to sell this Hidden Hills, California, home for $24.995 million. (The Agency)

DEMI LOVATO SELLS $8.25M LOS ANGELES HOME

The front door opens to a double-height entry hall with a two-story wall of windows. There’s a large kitchen with two islands, a bar, a climate-controlled wine room, a theater and a huge fitness studio. The family room, living room, office and formal dining room include fireplaces.

The two master suites each include huge walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms and private balconies.

Singer The Weeknd is looking to sell this Hidden Hills, California, home for $24.995 million. (The Agency)

ARIANA GRANDE GETS BIG DISCOUNT ON HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME

The 2.9-acre property includes multiple terraces, a fireplace, a zero-edge pool, a spa and a cabana with a living room. There’s also a remodeled barn, a five-car, gallery-style garage with colored floor lights and a full-size basketball court.

Singer The Weeknd is looking to sell this Hidden Hills, California, home for $24.995 million. (The Agency)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The listing comes after The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, reportedly paid $21 million for the 18th-floor penthouse in the Beverly West high-rise last fall.

That 8,215-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, four balconies and amenities like a wet bar and an espresso bar.

The great room in The Weeknd's penthouse. (Jim Bartsch/Hilton & Hyland)

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE