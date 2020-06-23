The Weeknd lists $25M California mansion. Look inside

Singer The Weeknd has listed his mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for just shy of $25 million.

The 13,391-square-foot home includes nine bedrooms and 11 total bathrooms, according to the listing with Angel Salvador of The Agency. The “ultra-private” estate is located in a gated community.

The “Blinding Lights” singer paid $18.2 million for the home in 2017, property records show.

The 2016-built home was “envisioned for large-scale entertaining and intimate home life,” according to the listing. Inside, it features clean modern finishes with stone and wood accents.

The front door opens to a double-height entry hall with a two-story wall of windows. There’s a large kitchen with two islands, a bar, a climate-controlled wine room, a theater and a huge fitness studio. The family room, living room, office and formal dining room include fireplaces.

The two master suites each include huge walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms and private balconies.

The 2.9-acre property includes multiple terraces, a fireplace, a zero-edge pool, a spa and a cabana with a living room. There’s also a remodeled barn, a five-car, gallery-style garage with colored floor lights and a full-size basketball court.

The listing comes after The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, reportedly paid $21 million for the 18th-floor penthouse in the Beverly West high-rise last fall.

That 8,215-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, four balconies and amenities like a wet bar and an espresso bar.

