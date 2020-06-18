Demi Lovato sells Los Angeles home for $8.25M. Look inside

Demi Lovato has sold her Hollywood Hills home for $8.25 million, Variety reported.

Continue Reading Below

The pop star paid $8.3 million for the gated 1.2-acre property in 2016, according to the report. During the first year she lived in the home, a mudslide dumped tons of debris into the yard and Lovato overdosed on drugs, which sent her to the hospital. The house had been listed for $8.995 million with The Agency.

ARIANA GRANDE GETS BIG DISCOUNT ON LOS ANGELES HOME

The 5,564-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing.

The home offers sweeping views from floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room includes double-height ceilings, according to the listing. The kitchen has marble counters and opens to the backyard living space.

TIKTOK ‘CONTENT HOUSES’ TAKE OVER LUXE LA MANSIONS

That outdoor space includes a grill, outdoor eating area, gazebo and a zero-edge pool.

Upstairs, the “club level” includes a bar, media room and large terrace lounge, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The plush master suite includes dual walk-in closets, a private sitting room and a bathroom with a big soaking tub.

The buyer is Sam Jordan, Variety reported. He’s the son of real estate investor Wayne Jordan and brother of rapper TMG Fresh.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE