Demi Lovato sells Los Angeles home for $8.25M. Look inside
Pop star takes loss on luxurious Hollywood Hills property
Demi Lovato has sold her Hollywood Hills home for $8.25 million, Variety reported.
Continue Reading Below
The pop star paid $8.3 million for the gated 1.2-acre property in 2016, according to the report. During the first year she lived in the home, a mudslide dumped tons of debris into the yard and Lovato overdosed on drugs, which sent her to the hospital. The house had been listed for $8.995 million with The Agency.
ARIANA GRANDE GETS BIG DISCOUNT ON LOS ANGELES HOME
The 5,564-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing.
The home offers sweeping views from floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room includes double-height ceilings, according to the listing. The kitchen has marble counters and opens to the backyard living space.
TIKTOK ‘CONTENT HOUSES’ TAKE OVER LUXE LA MANSIONS
That outdoor space includes a grill, outdoor eating area, gazebo and a zero-edge pool.
Upstairs, the “club level” includes a bar, media room and large terrace lounge, according to the listing.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The plush master suite includes dual walk-in closets, a private sitting room and a bathroom with a big soaking tub.
The buyer is Sam Jordan, Variety reported. He’s the son of real estate investor Wayne Jordan and brother of rapper TMG Fresh.