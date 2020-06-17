Ariana Grande gets big discount on $13.7M Los Angeles home

Ariana Grande has reportedly picked up a stylish modern home in the Hollywood Hills for $13.7 million.

The pop star apparently got a deal on the property. The home had been listed for $25.5 million and was recently marketed for $17.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing unidentified sources about the sale.

The 10,094-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Sally Forster Jones, Tomer Fridman, and Adam Rosenfeld of Compass. They were unable to comment on the sale, a spokesperson said.

The property offers expansive views from its perch in the hip Bird Streets neighborhood and takes advantage of the views with disappearing floor-to-ceiling windows, pocket doors and multiple levels of outdoor spaces. The main deck includes an L-shaped infinity-edge pool.

Inside, the home features a sleek kitchen with a black silk granite island, a media lounge, a large bar and a wine cellar with room for hundreds of bottles. The gym includes a wellness center with a sauna and shower.

The master suite encompasses the entire top level of the home. It includes a huge walk-in closet, several lounges and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, a freestanding tub and a spacious glass walk-in shower with two rainfall showerheads and a long bench.

Some of Grande’s new neighbors in the pricey neighborhood include actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves, chef Bobby Flay and a Walmart heiress, Variety reported.

Grande may have been able to get such a deal on the luxurious home because it was being sold by the Woodbridge Liquidation Trust, the group responsible for recovering assets for victims of the convicted Ponzi schemer Robert H. Shapiro. The property was one of 138 connected to Shapiro’s defunct firm, Woodbridge Group, the Times reported.

