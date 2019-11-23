Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

The Weeknd buys $21M penthouse in swanky Los Angeles high-rise

'The Hills' singer will have plenty of views of the hills from his new 18th-story home.

By FOXBusiness
"The Hills" singer The Weeknd will be able to enjoy a view of the hills of Los Angeles from his new 18th-story penthouse in the exclusive Beverly West, a luxurious high-rise beside the Los Angeles Country Club.

Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian musical artist better known by his stage name The Weeknd, recently closed on the 8,215-square-foot penthouse. The Los Angeles Times reported the sale price at $21 million.

The home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths, according to brokerage firm Hilton & Hyland. Lisa Gariss of Plum Design West curated the design, which includes details like natural stone and imported wide plant white oak floors, a temperature-controlled wine vault and custom Italian kitchen cabinets.

The great room. (Credit: Jim Bartsch/Hilton & Hyland)

The master suite includes a balcony off the bedroom, large master bath with a freestanding tub and bidet, a walk-in closet and a gym.

Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

Altogether, there are four balconies. The home also includes fun amenities like an espresso bar, a wet bar and a foosball table.

The master bedroom. (Credit: Jim Bartsch/Hilton & Hyland)

Beverly West comprises of 35 units. It was developed by the Dubai-based Emaar Properties. Amenities at the high-rise include a pool and a rooftop helipad.

