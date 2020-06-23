Elon Musk sells mansion after vow to 'own no house'

Elon Musk has sold one of the mansions he put up for sale after tweeting that he was selling most of his possessions and would “own no house.”

The listing on Zillow, where the 16,251-square-foot Los Angeles home had been listed by owner for $30 million, was removed on June 12. Zillow listed the sale price as $1. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk sold the property to William Ding, the billionaire CEO of Chinese tech firm NetEase, for $29 million.

The Bel Air estate includes seven bedrooms and 11 total bathrooms, according to the former listing. The remodeled home includes lots of space for entertaining, including a pool, fire pit, outdoor dining area and a two-room guest suite.

The luxurious home includes high ceilings, a two-story library, a theater and a wine cellar. The master suite includes dual bathrooms and closets.

Outside, the 1.67-acre property also includes a lighted tennis court and a fruit orchard.

It appears to have been a good investment for Musk. Property records show he paid $17 million for the home in 2012, and its most recent assessments valued the property at closer to $19 million.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has listed three other homes for sale after his public pledge to sell his possessions. The four homes were listed together for $62.5 million.

One of those other properties is located across the street from the sold home. It’s the former home of actor Gene Wilder, and Musk tweeted that there would be a stipulation for whoever buys that particular property: they can’t tear it down and the home cannot lose “its soul.”

