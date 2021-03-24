Shaq re-lists Florida home for $16.5M after sale falls through

Shaq is going for the rebound.

A luxurious Florida home owned by Shaquille O’Neal is back on the market after a deal to sell it fell through earlier this year.

The NBA legend is seeking $16.5 million for the 31,000-square-foot lakefront home in Windermere, Florida. That’s the same asking price as when it reportedly went under contract in January.

The home has undergone extensive renovations since then, and photos from the new listing show off the upgraded spaces. There are marble floors, dual grand staircases, mahogany tray ceilings and three fireplaces.

The property includes 12 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the listing.

It also features amenities like a 6,000-square-foot NBA-certified basketball court, a cigar and wine bar, a custom theater with reclining seats, an aquarium room, a walk-in safe room, a recording studio, a 44-foot-long office overlooking the lake and a huge Florida room.

The showroom-style garage has room for 17-plus cars.

The 3.94-acre property is located in Isleworth, a gated golf and country club. It has 700 feet of lake frontage.

The resort-like backyard includes a 95-foot-long, 15-foot-deep pool with a waterfall at one end. There’s also a cabana and a private pier.

O’Neal bought the home in 1993 after he was drafted by the Orlando Magic.

He picked a new agent to represent him for the re-listed property. Benjamin Hillman of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty now holds the listing.