Tommy Hilfiger buys Palm Beach house for $9 million: report

It’s a new look for Tommy Hilfiger.

The fashion designer and his wife, designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, recently purchased a home in Palm Beach, Fla., the Palm Beach Daily News reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the deal. The couple is said to have paid $9 million via an LLC for the 4,970-square-foot “turnkey” property.

The three-bed, four-bath home boasts high ceilings, a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with clean modern finishes, according to the former listing.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. The primary suite features dual closets and bathrooms, including one with a freestanding tub and separate shower.

A second-floor great room opens to a front-facing balcony. Out back, there’s a terrace overlooking the pool and private gardens.

The property sits close to a country club with a golf course and a private beach club.

Toni Hollis and Gloria Moré of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities held the listing. Christian Angle represented the buyers.

The Hilfigers may not be staying in the home for long, however, according to the Daily News. They plan to live there while renovating a larger estate somewhere else in Palm Beach.

The couple reportedly sold their previous home in Greenwich, Conn. for $45 million. That park-like 22-acre estate features an opulent 13,344-square-foot European countryside-inspired mansion that the Hilfigers spent years carefully restoring.

Palm Beach is familiar turf for the famous couple, with the Daily News reporting that the Hilfigers sold their last beachfront home in the exclusive island community for $35 million in 2018.