Rick Ross pays $3.5 million in cash for Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida mansion

A daily “hustlin’” regimen has apparently paid off for rapper Rick Ross, who was able to plunk down $3.5 million to buy a Florida mansion from former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire in an all-cash deal.

Ross’ new property is a 2.3-acre gated estate in Southwest Ranches, a town north of Miami.

The 7,361-square-foot main home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing. The mansion features a porte-cochere, a hidden movie theater with tiered seating, a bar area with a pool table, a yoga room, two offices and a nine-car garage.

The large chef’s kitchen has a huge island, four ovens, a six-burner gas range, ornate finishes and a walk-in pantry.

The primary suite features a spa-like bathroom with a garden tub and a huge walk-in closet with two chandeliers and lots of custom storage.

A second 1,314-square-foot guest house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, a kitchen and a living room.

Outside, the estate features a resort-like pool and waterfall. There’s a large partially covered patio, and the covered section includes a summer kitchen with a built-in grill.

Property records show Stoudemire paid $3.7 million for the home in 2011.

The home is located in the Landmark Ranch Estates private community, and it went under contract in just four days. It’s the fastest closing ever in Landmark Ranch Estates.

Kim Knausz with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Tawanda Roberts with Florida Realty of Miami, who is also Ross’ sister, represented him.

This isn’t the only property associated with Ross to make headlines recently. The New York Post reported last week that Ross’ Georgia estate is a location where some scenes were filmed for the new Eddie Murphy movie, “Coming 2 America.”