Luxury Properties

Rick Ross pays $3.5 million in cash for Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida mansion

2.3-acre gated estate includes mansion and guest house

Real estate agent says homebuyers motivated 'now more than ever'

DeBianchi Real Estate's Samantha DeBianchi gives an update on the housing market 'frenzy' in Miami, Florida and across the country as 30-year fixed mortgage rates begin to tick back up above 3 percent.

A daily “hustlin’” regimen has apparently paid off for rapper Rick Ross, who was able to plunk down $3.5 million to buy a Florida mansion from former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire in an all-cash deal.

Ross’ new property is a 2.3-acre gated estate in Southwest Ranches, a town north of Miami.

The 7,361-square-foot main home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing. The mansion features a porte-cochere, a hidden movie theater with tiered seating, a bar area with a pool table, a yoga room, two offices and a nine-car garage.

Rick Ross bought this Florida home from Amar’e Stoudemire for $3.5 million in an all-cash deal. (Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM and Claudine Camillo with VHT for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The large chef’s kitchen has a huge island, four ovens, a six-burner gas range, ornate finishes and a walk-in pantry.

The primary suite features a spa-like bathroom with a garden tub and a huge walk-in closet with two chandeliers and lots of custom storage.

A second 1,314-square-foot guest house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, a kitchen and a living room.

Rick Ross bought this Florida home from Amar’e Stoudemire for $3.5 million in an all-cash deal. (Claudine Camillo with VHT for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Outside, the estate features a resort-like pool and waterfall. There’s a large partially covered patio, and the covered section includes a summer kitchen with a built-in grill.

Property records show Stoudemire paid $3.7 million for the home in 2011.

The home is located in the Landmark Ranch Estates private community, and it went under contract in just four days. It’s the fastest closing ever in Landmark Ranch Estates.

Rick Ross bought this Florida home from Amar’e Stoudemire for $3.5 million in an all-cash deal. (Claudine Camillo with VHT for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Kim Knausz with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Tawanda Roberts with Florida Realty of Miami, who is also Ross’ sister, represented him.

This isn’t the only property associated with Ross to make headlines recently. The New York Post reported last week that Ross’ Georgia estate is a location where some scenes were filmed for the new Eddie Murphy movie, “Coming 2 America.”