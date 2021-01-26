Shaquille O’Neal sells luxurious homes in Florida, California

Here’s a couple of Shaq-sized real estate deals.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal recently sold two properties he owned in Windermere, Fla., and Bell Canyon, Calif., according to local reports.

O’Neal’s Florida home is a 31,000-square-foot lakefront mansion located in a private golf and country club community. He’s been looking to sell it since at least 2018. Last November, O’Neal cut the listing price from $19.5 million to $16.5 million. The Orlando Business Journal reported that the home is under contract for a yet-undisclosed price.

The NBA star-turned-broadcaster paid just under $4 million for the home in 1993 after he was drafted by the Orlando Magic. It includes 12 bedrooms, plus amenities like a cigar bar with a walk-in humidor, a theater, a huge aquarium and a full-size indoor basketball court.

Outside, the 4-acre property includes 700 feet of water frontage, a private pier with two covered boat slips, a 95-foot-long, 15-foot-deep swimming pool with a waterfall, a cabana and an outdoor kitchen. It’s surrounded by a 10-foot privacy wall.

The second property O’Neal is parting with is a 5,217-square-foot mansion in a gated community north of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that O’Neal just sold the home for $1.85 million – less than the $2.5 million he’d been asking, but still more than the $1.815 million he paid for it in 2018.

O’Neal personally helped with the home’s marketing, sharing a video tour on his Instagram last February.

“It’s in a premier cul-de-sac offering privacy,” he wrote.

The home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. The owner’s suite features a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and rain shower.

The property also boasts amenities like a wine closet and wet bar. Outside, there’s a fire pit, Jacuzzi and heated pool.