This $5.5M floating mansion in Miami is not your average houseboat

Americans everywhere are asking if they can use their $1,400 stimulus checks to rent half a night in this Miami floating mansion.

The $5.5 million buoyant abode was available to rent for $2,500 per night on Airbnb-like site Vrbo as of yesterday, but apparently, the demand was overwhelming. The listing appears to have been taken down this morning.

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom mansion currently floats off the coast of Miami’s Palm Island and spans 2,700 square feet, plus more than 1,500 square feet of terraces, according to the manufacturer website.

To buy this 75-foot-long luxury home, which was originally listed for $5.9 million, you’ll need a driver’s license, boating safety certification and a driver’s license — or you could just hire a qualified captain, which is how rental guests enjoy the floating mansion.

A few boat-rental sites still hold the listing, charging from $3,000 to $6,000 per day, but it is unclear if the listings are affiliated with the boat’s owners.

The 2,300-square-foot roof is covered in solar panels and rain collectors, making the yacht completely self-sustaining with energy and purified rainwater, according to the manufacturer’s website.

And don’t worry. The houseboat can weather Category 4 or 5 hurricanes, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

It anchors by using leg-like structures to stand on the bottom of the bay, most recently off Palm Island, which some local residents said detracts from its appeal as an environmentally friendly vessel.

The exterior is sleek white with trendy wood paneling and expansive walls of windows which can open up for seamless indoor-outdoor living, TikTok user and Florida real estate broker Jason Matouk showed in his video walkthrough tour.

The retractable first-floor outdoor patio has a summer kitchen with a grill, an outdoor shower and a platform that lowers directly into the water, so guests can get out and swim or board another boat, Matouk’s tour shows.

The first floor is an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows facing a large patio.

The living room is staged with white Brazilian furniture and a large television, although it will be sold unfurnished, according to an Architectural Digest tour.

The dining room features a modern swirling light fixture and a circular table.

The glossy, white kitchen has a massive island with a built-in stovetop and an adjustable-height hood. The cabinets seamlessly integrate with a built-in Miele wine fridge, dishwasher, vegetable steamer, coffee maker and oven.

The captain’s quarters on the first floor have a Murphy bed and a stone bathroom with a rain shower head. The room opens onto the boat’s navigation system, which is connected to smart technology throughout the house.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite has floor-to-ceiling windows, a Jacuzzi, a private terrace and a bathroom with double rain shower heads and dual vanities.

The other bedrooms — including a VIP suite that matches the owner’s suite — also have floor-to-ceiling windows and luxurious finishes.