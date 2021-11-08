Expand / Collapse search
What You Can Get For Your Money

Cleveland, Ohio, real estate: What you can get for $1.3 million

Check out a gorgeous modern home situated in Cleveland's Little Italy

Rocket Companies Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner provides insight into his company's latest earnings, the financial industry becoming more digital and home values and mortgages across the country.

Rocket Companies Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner provides insight into his company’s latest earnings, the financial industry becoming more digital and home values and mortgages across the country.

Cleveland, Ohio, was founded in 1796, and sits on the southern shore of Lake Erie.

The city itself had around 372,000 residents as of 2020's count, but the entire metro area has a population of more than 3.63 million.

Cleveland Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, USA - June 19, 2018: The famous Cleveland sign landmark script overlooking the downtown skyline and Lake Erie Ohio USA (iStock)

Visitors to the city are drawn to its cultural attractions including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and "The Forest City" has an extensive trail and park system. Cleveland is also a big sports town with three professional franchises: the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Guardians.

There are currently around 1,860 homes actively listed for sale in the city, with a median list price of $110,000 according to data from Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Cleveland on a $1.3 million budget:

E. 126th Street - $1,295,000

Cleveland Ohio home

This Cleveland home is listed for $1.295 million (Tom Gron) (Tom Gron)

This 4,060-square-foot modern home built in 2014 is situated in Cleveland's Little Italy, and even features an outdoor wood-burning grill that was designed in Italy according to the listing by Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna - Pepper Pike. 

Cleveland Ohio home

This Cleveland home is listed for $1.295 million (Tom Gron) (Tom Gron)

The house has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout most its second, third and fourth floors.

Cleveland Ohio home

This Cleveland home is listed for $1.295 million (Tom Gron) (Tom Gron)

The dining room features a glass-walled wine cellar that opens up to the great room with a wall of curved glass windows at the front of the home.

Cleveland Ohio home

This Cleveland home is listed for $1.295 million (Tom Gron)

The kitchen has a marble center island, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area, a butler's pantry, and has doors that open out to the private yard.

Cleveland Ohio home

This Cleveland home is listed for $1.295 million (Tom Gron)

The top floor has a huge outdoor deck with a rooftop garden, lounge area and kitchenette.