Sioux Falls, South Dakota, real estate: What you can get for $1.4 million

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, lies on the banks of the Big Sioux River, and its abundance of outdoor activities and gorgeous scenery make it a draw for outdoorsy types like hikers, bikers and boaters.

The city of roughly 192,000 is by far the largest in the state and is known for its parks, art scene including several sculptures, rich Native American history and attractions like the Butterfly House and Aquarium, the USS South Dakota Battleship Memorial, and St. Joseph Cathedral.

It also offers skiing and snowboarding in the winter, and water parks in the summer.

Sioux Falls is home to several large financial corporations and has a robust health care community. Speaking of health, the city was honored a few years back as the healthiest in the U.S. by BestLife Magazine.

For those eyeing Sioux Falls as a place to call home, data from Realtor.com shows the city currently has more than 1,000 homes for sale, with a median listing price of $249,900.

Here's what you can get with a budget of $1.4 million:

Honors Drive - $1,375,000

This 6,138-square-foot home was built in 2007, and has recently received fresh paint, new light fixtures, and an expanded pantry with a sink and beverage refrigerator according to the listing by Jay Zea of RE/MAX Professionals, Inc.

The kitchen has also been updated with a six-burner gas range and a Thermador refrigerator. There is a second kitchen with a wet bar along with a wine cellar and tasting area in the home's lower level.

The home's great room has vaulted ceilings, with windows and a stone fireplace that extend to the top.

The home's open staircase leads up to three of the five bedrooms, and a study loft is also on the upper level. There is a bonus room in the lower level that could be a sixth bedroom, theater room or home gym.

There is an additional fireplace on the home's enclosed porch off the dining room.