Former 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp closes on $6.5M California home

Teddi Mellencamp, who announced this week that she is leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently closed on a new construction home in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood.

The reality TV star and her husband, home security business CEO Edwin Arroyave, paid $6.49 million for the 8,550-square-foot house.

The modern farmhouse-style home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the former listing with George Ouzounian and Gina Michelle of The Agency. It features an open floor plan with a 24-foot ceiling in the entry hall, and fireplaces in both the living and dining rooms.

The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, dual islands and a second butler’s prep kitchen. There’s also a temperature-controlled, 200-bottle wine room in addition to a full bar.

Each of the bedrooms includes an en suite bathroom. The master suite features a vaulted, beamed ceiling, a fireplace, a sitting room, a dressing room, and a private terrace, and its bathroom includes a huge shower and soaking tub.

Outside, the 18,149-square-foot property features multiple terraces with space for eating and lounging. The pool includes a Baja shelf (an extended top step just underneath the surface) and a spa. A waterfall connects from the roof of a cabana with a fireplace to the pool.

If that wasn't enough, the listing also boasts a putting green and a basketball court.

Arroyave and Mellencamp were represented by Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of The Agency, who are also the husband and daughter of Mellencamp’s “Real Housewives” co-star Kyle Richards.

Umansky and Brittany are also representing the couple in the sale of their previous home in the Hollywood Hills. They’re asking $5.995 million for the luxurious property.

Mellencamp announced on her Instagram Tuesday that Bravo had not renewed her contract for the show.

“It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you’d probably never get to experience without the show,” Mellencamp told fans. “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends.”