Chris Hemsworth and brothers list $4.9M Malibu retreat

Brothers Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth have listed their Malibu, Calif., home for sale.

The luxurious property is selling for $4.9 million with The Agency, which holds the listing.

The Australian actors bought the home together in March of 2016 as a quiet, gated family retreat where they could peacefully enjoy Malibu, according to a spokesperson for The Agency.

At the time, Chris Hemsworth was in the midst of starring as Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Liam Hemsworth had wrapped up his best-known role to date in the “Hunger Games” movies and Luke Hemsworth was making his first appearances on HBO’s “Westworld” series.

The 4,612-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing.

Its open floor plan was designed for entertaining both indoors and out thanks to floor-to-ceiling sliders that open the kitchen and dining area to a deck and outdoor dining space with views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Mountains and local horse stables.

There’s also an outdoor fireplace, landscaped gardens and a large yard.

Back inside, the home includes amenities like a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar and theater.

The master suite features two walk-in closets, its own spa bath and steam shower. The bathroom has Calcutta golf marble finishes.

The extra-private property is secured behind two gates and features a long driveway to the secluded house.

