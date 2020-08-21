'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp lists $6M Hollywood Hills home

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, home security business CEO Edwin Arroyave, have listed their Hollywood Hills home for sale at $5.995 million.

Mellencamp Arroyave has been on the show’s cast since 2018. She’s also the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp.

To sell the home, the couple has enlisted Farrah Brittany and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. They’re the daughter and husband, respectively, of Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Real Housewives” costar Kyle Richards.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits home a hillside over the Sunset Strip and offers views of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, according to the listing.

The airy modern home features an open floorplan with pocket doors opening to multiple terraces. The interior features white porcelain tile floors and marble bathrooms.

The luxurious master suite includes a resort-like bathroom with a large soaking tub and marble shower, plus a huge custom dressing room.

An entertaining terrace overlooks a canyon and the city. It features an outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue and bar, a dining patio, lounge with TV, pool and heated spa.

The listing came after Mellencamp Arroyave showed off a new home on Instagram she said she and Arroyave were buying for $6.49 million.

That 8,550-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to Bravo. It also features multiple fireplaces, an eye-popping bar and a full wine room.

