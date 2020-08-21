Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp lists $6M Hollywood Hills home

Kyle Richards' husband, daughter hold listing

Home sales surging amid coronavirus

FOX Business' Gerri Willis talks about how homes are flying off the market at a record pace and says all eyes are on this week's real estate data releases.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband, home security business CEO Edwin Arroyave, have listed their Hollywood Hills home for sale at $5.995 million.

Mellencamp Arroyave has been on the show’s cast since 2018. She’s also the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp has listed this Hollywood Hills home for $5.995 million. (The Agency)

To sell the home, the couple has enlisted Farrah Brittany and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. They’re the daughter and husband, respectively, of Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Real Housewives” costar Kyle Richards.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits home a hillside over the Sunset Strip and offers views of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, according to the listing.

Teddi Mellencamp has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $5.995 million. (The Agency)

The airy modern home features an open floorplan with pocket doors opening to multiple terraces. The interior features white porcelain tile floors and marble bathrooms.

The luxurious master suite includes a resort-like bathroom with a large soaking tub and marble shower, plus a huge custom dressing room.

Teddi Mellencamp has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $5.995 million. (The Agency)

An entertaining terrace overlooks a canyon and the city. It features an outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue and bar, a dining patio, lounge with TV, pool and heated spa.

The listing came after Mellencamp Arroyave showed off a new home on Instagram she said she and Arroyave were buying for $6.49 million.

That 8,550-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to Bravo. It also features multiple fireplaces, an eye-popping bar and a full wine room.

