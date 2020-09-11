Kathy Griffin lists $16M California 'dream house' with 'ridiculous rooms' for sale

Kathy Griffin is looking to sell her “over the top” home.

The Emmy-winning comedian moved into the Bel Air property in 2016. She told People at the time that it was her “dream house.”

Now Griffin has listed her contemporary Mediterranean home for $15.995 million with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

The 13,377-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.

The grand home features amenities Griffin described to People as “ridiculous rooms,” including a bar, 1,000-bottle wine cellar and theater. There are multiple fireplaces. The great room opens through pocket doors to the kitchen, which has two islands. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom.

The master suite includes a spacious private balcony with mountain views. It also features dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets and a fireplace.

Photos from the listing show that some of the rooms have been updated since Griffin showed off the home for People in 2016.

The large-but-private backyard includes a pavilion, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and a huge 25,000-gallon infinity pool.

The property is located in Bel Air Crest, a guard-gated enclave popular with celebrities. At the time Griffin moved in, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West lived next door.