Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod sell Malibu home 'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines helped decorate

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxurious Malibu beach house they had decorated with help from “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines. They sold it for $6.775 million.

The celebrity couple bought the property for $6.6 million in January 2019 from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven.

J-Lo was spotted with Gaines a few months later, and the singer-turned-actress said on “Ellen” last year that A-Rod had surprised her by arranging to have Gaines help with decorating as they remodeled the home, Fox News previously reported.

“Come our anniversary, he goes, ‘I want you to go to this meeting with us for the architect for the house,’” Lopez said on “Ellen.” “And I was like, ‘OK, great.’ And he opens up FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines. And I was like, ‘Ah! Oh! Are you kidding? Hi!’”

Lopez said she’s a “fangirl” of the renowned home designer.

“I’m looking forward to how we can make this little place nice,” Lopez said on the show about the 4,404-square-foot beachfront home.

The 1949-built Cape Cod-style abode has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing with Carl Gambino of Compass.

The three-level home’s interior was totally reworked to optimize the space for entertaining, according to the listing. There are many large windows and multiple terraces to take advantage of the Pacific Ocean views.

The home sits on 50 feet of sandy beachfront.

The property is located in the heart of Malibu along a stretch of pricey homes popular with celebrities. Actor Matthew Perry recently listed his beach house for just under $15 million on the same block.