Paul Allen’s California mansion sells for $35M, tops Steph Curry’s home price

It's one of the town's most expensive home sales

Late tech mogul Paul Allen’s California mansion just sold for $35.25 million.

In a deal that closed Feb. 11, the estate of the former Microsoft co-founder and Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks owner who died in 2018 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma ranks as one of the most expensive sales in the history of Atherton, according to a Realtor.com report. It beats the $31 million Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry paid for a home there last year.

“It’s the highest sale in Atherton since 2017,” Compass listing agent Tom LeMieux said in the report. “It would be among the top three or four sales ever in Atherton.”

Allen’s former home measures 21,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and another five half-bathrooms. Also inside is a large living room, dining room, an open kitchen, family room and fireplace. It also features a home theater and office.

The outdoors touts long stretches of grass, patios, a pool, fireplace and guesthouse.

Along with Allen’s Atherton home, he also owned 120 acres of land in Beverly Hills, California, worth $20 million, as well as a 400-foot mega-yacht worth $325.5 million.

