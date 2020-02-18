Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Anthony Hopkins lists $11.5M Malibu home

'Silence of the Lambs' star moving someplace less quiet

By FOXBusiness
California real estate markets feeling the burn as fires raise home insurance costs

Anthony Hopkins has listed his Malibu, California, home overlooking the ocean for $11.5 million.

The 4,010-square-foot Cape Cod was built in 1958 and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Santiago Arana of The Agency. There’s also a one-bed, one-bath guest house.

Anthony Hopkins is selling his $11.5 million Malibu home. (Credit: Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto)

Hopkins, best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” is the seller, The Wall Street Journal reported. He paid $3.8 million for the home in 2001 but wants to live closer to downtown Los Angeles.

The home sits on Point Dume Bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, coastline and Catalina Island.

The property sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. (Credit: Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto)

The main house offers views from every room, including the master bathroom sauna, according to the listing. It also has fireplaces in the family room and living room.

The gated property also includes an in-ground pool, spa and a pool house. Hopkins used the cabana as an art room, the Journal reported. There are also several mature trees and a garden, helping provide privacy.

