Anthony Hopkins lists $11.5M Malibu home

Anthony Hopkins has listed his Malibu, California, home overlooking the ocean for $11.5 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 4,010-square-foot Cape Cod was built in 1958 and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Santiago Arana of The Agency. There’s also a one-bed, one-bath guest house.

Image 1 of 3

INSIDE $3M TREEHOUSE OWNED BY ELLEN, HEATH LEDGER AND ‘HUNGER GAMES’ STAR

Hopkins, best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” is the seller, The Wall Street Journal reported. He paid $3.8 million for the home in 2001 but wants to live closer to downtown Los Angeles.

The home sits on Point Dume Bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, coastline and Catalina Island.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Image 1 of 3

SHAQ SHOWS OFF $2.5M CALIFORNIA HOME ON INSTAGRAM. WANT TO BUY IT?

The main house offers views from every room, including the master bathroom sauna, according to the listing. It also has fireplaces in the family room and living room.

The gated property also includes an in-ground pool, spa and a pool house. Hopkins used the cabana as an art room, the Journal reported. There are also several mature trees and a garden, helping provide privacy.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE