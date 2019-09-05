Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s mega-yacht is for sale. Here’s how much it costs

The late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s 400-foot mega-yacht is up for sale.

The price: A cool $325.5 million.

Dubbed the “Octopus,” it’s one of the world’s largest boats, and costs a whopping four times more than what Allen paid for his NBA franchise, the Portland Trailblazers.

So what do you get for a third of a billion dollars? Two elevators. Two helipads. A pool.

Plus, you’ll get a private deck (which comes with a bar), a hot tub (in case you get tire of the pool) and an al fresco dining area for hosting dinner parties on the sea. But that’s not all.

Other amenities include a movie theater, a basketball court, a library and a spa. That’s along with an observation deck, a hyperbaric chamber and an eight-person underwater submarine that docks in the ship (or a remote explorer if you prefer to stay onboard).

As for the sleeping quarters, there are 13 guest cabins and 30 rooms for the crew.

The Octopus comes with history, too. It traveled the Antarctic coast and the Northwest Passage. It’s also hosted parties with famous actors and musicians. In 2011, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger used the boat as an impromptu recording studio.

Yacht-management firm Burgess is the seller, if you’re interested. Just keep in mind that maintaining and operating a ship costs an estimated 10 percent of the purchase price.

Allen launched the boat in 2003 and died in 2018 from complications of cancer.