Jeff Bezos reportedly pays $90M for second Los Angeles property

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos set a new Los Angeles real estate record with the $165 million purchase of the historic Jack Warner estate in Beverly Hills. But it wasn’t the only big property deal the world’s wealthiest person has reportedly inked in L.A. recently.

Bezos also paid $90 million to buy a vacant hilltop property from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Though the sale to Bezos has been widely reported, the listing is still active. The contract’s details are still being negotiated, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. But the price will likely stay at or near the reported $90 million figure.

That price means it’s still one of the largest real estate deals in Los Angeles County in the past 12 months, according to the report. The top of the L.A. real estate market has been skyrocketing in the past year, with the price of the most expensive single residential property being set three separate times.

All that money has some developers testing where the top of the market may be. One has shared plans to offer a $500 million hilltop home in Bel Air that could be the most expensive home in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the 120-acre property reportedly purchased by Bezos was once listed for as much as $150 million and the price was more recently set at $110 million, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland.

The property, nicknamed “the enchanted hill” by actress Greta Garbo, was once home to writer/director Frances Marion and the 1920s actor Fred Thomson, according to marketing materials for the listing. It has changed hands only three times before. Allen bought it in 1997.

There are four buildable flat lots at the top of the hill, at the end of a mile-long private road, according to the listing. The hilltop offers city, ocean and mountain views.

The listing agents suggested there would be room for amenities like a vineyard and winery, a spa, sports arena and equestrian facilities below a future main residence.

