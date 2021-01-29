Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez lists $28M Beverly Hills home

Custom-built home was finished in 2019

Kristina Partsinevelos with more on these million-dollar listings, including a $160 million home up for auction in Beverly Hills.

Most expensive homes on the market across the country

Kristina Partsinevelos with more on these million-dollar listings, including a $160 million home up for auction in Beverly Hills.

Tony Gonzalez is on the move.

The retired NFL star, Hall of Famer and current NFL analyst for Fox Sports is looking to sell his custom-built California home for $28 million.

The 13,300-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and 12 total bathrooms, according to the listing. It sits on a rare flat double lot in hilly Beverly Hills.

Tony and October Gonzalez are looking to sell this custom-built home in Beverly Hills. (Simon Berlyn)

LUXURY HOUSE LISTINGS GROW AS WEALTHY FLEE TAX-HEAVY STATES

The fully furnished home features an impressive 24-foot entry that leads into the open floor plan main floor. The space has lots of room for entertaining and is designed for indoor-outdoor living thanks to hideaway walls of windows.

The chef’s kitchen is open to the large family room, which includes a fireplace and built-in shelves. There is also a pub room with floor-to-ceiling wine storage and a limestone fireplace. A study features built-in cabinets. The private gym includes a sauna and a cold plunge pool.

The home also features a dedicated classroom that was built before the pandemic but is perfect for homeschooling.

The fully furnished home features an impressive 24-foot entry that leads into the open floor plan main floor. (Simon Berlyn)

SHAQ SELLS LUXURIOUS HOMES IN FLORIDA, CALIFORNIA

The plush owner’s suite includes a private balcony overlooking the backyard. The property’s outdoor amenities include a pool, a tennis court and an outdoor eating area with a barbecue.

The plush owner’s suite includes a private balcony overlooking the backyard. (Simon Berlyn) ​

STEVE WYNN LISTS LOS ANGELES MANSION, A ‘PERSONAL RESORT,’ FOR $110M

There is also an eight-car subterranean garage. Gonzalez told FOX Business that the area offers “the perfect combo of a family neighborhood while still being in the mix.”

The property’s outdoor amenities include a pool, a tennis court and an outdoor eating area with a barbecue. (Simon Berlyn)

MATT DAMON LOOKS TO SELL CALIFORNIA HOME FOR $21 MILLION

“We fell in love with the walkability to Soho House and restaurants – it gave us a sense of a European lifestyle,” he said.

Gonzalez and his wife, October Gonzalez, bought the property in 2016 and demolished the old home that had been there, the Los Angeles Times reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The couple had architect Philip Vertoch and interior designer Lada Webster design the modern Georgian Transitional home. Construction was just completed in December 2019.

Michelle Graci of Rodeo Realty and Rayni and Branden Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates jointly hold the listing.