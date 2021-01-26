Steve Wynn lists Los Angeles mansion, a 'personal resort,' for $110M

Billionaire casino tycoon Steve Wynn is looking to bag a big-ticket buyer for his Los Angeles megamansion — a palatial estate that hit the market Friday with a $110 million price tag.

Continue Reading Below

Dubbed a “personal resort” in the listing, the home has been part of Mr. Wynn’s property portfolio since 2015, when an entity tied to the mogul bought it for $47.8 million, records with PropertyShark show.

There were “three really great professionals,” tied to the property’s four-year overhaul, said listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz of Hilton & Hyland, who shares the listing with his colleagues Rick Hilton and Jack Friedkin.

IVANKA TRUMP AND JARED KUSHNER LEASE MIAMI CONDO FOLLOWING $32M DEAL ON INDIAN CREEK

That includes landscaping by Robert Truskowski, architecture by William Hablinski and interior design by Roger Thomas, a longtime collaborator of Mr. Wynn who serves as the executive vice president of design for Wynn Design and Development.

“Steve Wynn oversaw it, and he doesn't miss a thing,” Mr. Rabinowitz said, noting that you can see the attention to detail from the moment you walk in.

Mr. Wynn, 78, also added some 8,000 square feet to the 11-bedroom estate, bringing its footprint to upward of 27,000 square feet, according to the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the listing.

Set on 2.7 acres within star-studded Beverly Hills, the contemporary digs are jam packed with upscale amenities, including a wine room, a spa suite, a gym, an elevator and accommodation for a sizable entourage with three staff bedrooms and two security team bedrooms, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

There’s also floor-to-ceiling windows galore, views over Los Angeles, an owner’s office, a screening room, a tennis court and a pool.

“Everything Steve does, he does to the highest standard,” Mr. Rabinowitz said. “I go into $100 million houses and they say ‘this is our screening room’ and there's a projector from Best Buy hanging from the ceiling. This has a projection room with a quarter million dollars’ worth of equipment. That's a testament of how he does stuff.”

This isn’t the home’s first foray onto the market. Last spring, the property was quietly shopped around asking $135 million, Mansion Global previously reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mr. Wynn, who could not immediately be reached for comment, is also trying to unload his lavish European-style villa in Las Vegas. At the tail end of December, the price of the mansion was trimmed to $19.5 million, down from the $25 million it initially listed for in June.

In 2018, he resigned as the chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts amid sexual-misconduct allegations. He’s denied any wrongdoing.