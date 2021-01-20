Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Matt Damon looks to sell California home for $21 million

Luxe Pacific Palisades home features Zen-inspired style

Do you like Apples? Well, Matt Damon just listed this luxurious home for $21 million. How do you like them apples?

The actor, best known for roles starring in movies like “Good Will Hunting,” “The Departed” and the “Jason Bourne” series, is looking to sell his home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades section, an area popular for celebrities.

The 13,508-square-foot house includes seven bedrooms and 10 total bathrooms, according to the listing.

Movie star Matt Damon just listed this Pacific Palisades home for $21 million. (Photos: Getty Images and Alexis Adams)

Built in 2004, the home features Zen-inspired style with warm woods and natural stone finishes. It’s centered on an airy atrium with 35-foot vaulted ceilings.

Walls of windows let in lots of natural light to spaces like the great room and the family room, which is open to the spacious kitchen. There are two fireplaces.

Built in 2004, the home features Zen-inspired style with warm woods and natural stone finishes. (Alexis Adams)

Other amenities in the home include a wine storage and tasting room, a bar, a game room, a media room and a gym.

The primary suite features dual dressing rooms, a massage room and a private terrace. Its spa-like bathroom includes a soaking tub and a large shower.

The primary suite features dual dressing rooms, a massage room and a private terrace. (Alexis Adams) ​

Outside, the 0.68-acre property offers privacy behind thick, tall hedges and mature trees. The backyard retreat has a pool, spa and a waterfall. A Hawaiian-inspired Lanai includes a covered lounge and alfresco dining terrace. There is also a koi pond and a children’s play area.

Eric Haskell of The Agency holds the listing.

The backyard retreat has a pool, spa and a waterfall. (Alexis Adams) ​

Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, paid about $15 million for the property in 2012, property records show.

Haskell told The Wall Street Journal that the couple decided to sell after deciding to make New York City their primary home.