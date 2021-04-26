Maryland $1.7 million glass house divides internet, 'just don't throw stones'

Would you have to be stoned to live in a glass house?

The listing for a $1.7 million glass house in Maryland caused puns and jests aplenty on social media.

The tweet of sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom showing the house received nearly 10,000 likes.

"I don’t know how you live in it, BUT I WANT TO TRY," she wrote on Twitter.

A woman tweeted a comeback, "Just don't throw stones."

The home, featuring grids of square window panes, automated window shades, a red roof and a brick silo that contains a spiral staircase, divided the internet.

"Those who live in glass houses ... get dressed in the basement," another woman wrote on Twitter.

Alisa Goldsmith has been living in the house with her husband, three young children and two dogs since 2017.

"People have such strong feelings about it one way or another," Goldsmith said. "I'm quite amused by how strongly people feel about a house that they have just seen pictures of on the internet."

The house may be see-through, but its location sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac amid far-reaching forest vistas is secluded.

"It's a nonissue for us," Goldsmith said. "There's really no one to see us."

The maintenance of the peculiar house doesn’t come cheap either.

Replacement of each massive window grid costs $50; a five-zone geothermal system for heating and cooling averages around $700 per month.

The house was built in 1990 by a married couple of architects who designed the home like a skyscraper.

It’s a work of transcendent art, and that’s why the halcyon residence is so nonpareil.

"You're really at one with nature," Goldsmith said. "Even when you're not outside, you're outside."