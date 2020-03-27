Latest from Frank Miles
Mnuchin says Harriet Tubman $20 bill on track, no early release
Despite recent protests nationwide for justice for African-Americans, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday there is no plan to speed up production of a new version of the $20 bill featuring American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
NYC businesses buck reopening rules, allow in-store shopping, just to survive
Small business owners in New York City, who jumped ahead on what’s supposed to be a slow and methodical emergence from coronavirus lockdown, are bucking reopening rules, just to survive.
Coronavirus batters Allentown's economy: 'That’s how America crumbles'
Allentown, which largely fended for itself amid sharply falling tax revenue, is yearning for help from the federal government as the third-largest city in Pennsylvania with a population of over 120,000 can barely plug a multimillion-dollar budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.
CrossFit CEO's resignation doesn't stop backlash
The founder of CrossFit stepped down after his tweet about the death of George Floyd sparked a social media backlash, but the exercise company is facing a PR nightmare as a wave of affiliated gyms cut ties.
