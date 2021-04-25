Real estate listing features skeletons displayed in house across the street from graveyard

When people talk about a house having good bones, this isn’t what they mean.

It can be hard to sell a house that isn’t located in an ideal location. For example, many people may not be excited to live in a house that’s located across the street from a cemetery.

The Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild recently featured a seemingly normal-looking house from Newtown, PA. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for a whopping $970,000.

While it’s not initially apparent from the listing, the house sits directly across the street from a large cemetery.

The homeowners or real estate agents decided to play into this setting, hoping that having a sense of humor would help potential homebuyers move past feelings of unease due to the location. Apparently, the idea was to show off the home’s impressive basement by filling it with skeletons.

The large room has several game areas set up, including a ping pong table and a poker table. The card table is populated with several skeletons, each one wearing a different outfit. One appears to be wearing a suit, another has a work shirt and hat on. The third skeleton appears to only be wearing a sunhat.

Social media users seemed fairly amused with the display.

"I’m actually considering moving to Pennsylvania.... anyone know of an exorcist in this area," joked one user.

Another user added, "When the skeletons in the basement aren't even the most interesting part of the listing." This post was likely referencing the fact that several rooms of the house appear to have loft storage areas and the listing’s description mentions that it has a "secret wine cellar.

Some users seemed to just appreciate the joke, with one writing, "I’m really loving people’s sense of humor with real estate listing these days! We all need to laugh more!"