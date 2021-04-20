Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Bidding wars heat up amid red-hot housing market

Buyers are doing things they’ve never done before to get their offers to stand out

close
Homebuyers are doing things 'they've never done before' in order to get their offers to stand out. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more. video

Homebuyers skipping inspections and appraisals amid real estate boom

Homebuyers are doing things 'they've never done before' in order to get their offers to stand out. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more.

Homebuyers are taking unprecedented measures to make their offers stand out to sellers as the red-hot real estate market booms.  

Prospective homeowners are going as far as offering over-asking prices, dropping contingencies for inspections and appraisals and closing on the home within 30 days, FOX Business’ Gerri Willis said on "Cavuto Coast-to-Coast."

As market competition stiffens, data from Redfin showed that between September 2020 and February 2021, nearly 18% of successful offers waived the appraisal contingency, while 13% waived home inspection contingencies. 

US HOUSING MARKET IS NEARLY 4M HOMES SHORT OF BUYER DEMAND

The trend comes as the real estate market is seeing an uptick in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, with houses often getting several offers each. The median price of a home is currently at the highest level in history, hovering around $353,000 — a 17% increase from a year ago. 

close
Home buyers are doing everything they can to make their offer stand out as the real estate market is booming. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more. video

Real estate market 'on fire' amid bidding war boom

Home buyers are doing everything they can to make their offer stand out as the real estate market is booming. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more.

Escalator clauses, which allow a seller to increase a suggested purchase price in order to secure the bid, are also being offered. 

"They're doing escalation clauses to beat whatever was the highest offer. They're doing everything and anything they can because... every single property, pretty much, is getting multiple offers and some of them, as many as 20 or 30 offers on each property," Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Candace Adams told Willis. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE