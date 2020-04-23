Prince’s former mansion hits market for $30M

A unique resort-like Los Angeles home that has been home to celebrities including Prince and Elizabeth Taylor is up for sale.

The 18,401-square-foot estate located near the Sunset Strip is listed for $29.99 million with Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

The home includes 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, plus amenities like a tennis court, ballroom, wine room, gym, four-car garage and a pool with a swim-up bar and grotto, according to the listing.

The property offers plenty of space for entertaining. Prince even “held numerous live performances” there, according to the listing.

Prince also reportedly lent his signature style to the home, adding his symbol to the front gate and several places inside the home and swapping in black and purple finishes, even though it was a rental, The Undefeated reported. Photos of Prince’s take on the home décor appear in the booklet with his 2006 album “3121.”

However, the home today has been returned to a less unorthodox luxurious style.

Other bigwigs who have lived in the home include film producer Ted Fields, former NBA player Carlos Boozer and Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner.

The celebrity residents aren’t the property’s only claim to fame. Viewers of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” show may recognize Oppenheim, the broker, from the real estate documentary series. Netflix just renewed the show for a second eight-episode season, which is due to premiere May 22, Deadline reported.

The listing also includes two vacant parcels and the adjacent home, a 3,300-square-foot Tudor with three bedrooms. That home offers 20-foot ceilings, a billiards room, den, pool, spa and a two-car garage.

