Prince’s former mansion hits market for $30M

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

By FOXBusiness
A unique resort-like Los Angeles home that has been home to celebrities including Prince and Elizabeth Taylor is up for sale.

The 18,401-square-foot estate located near the Sunset Strip is listed for $29.99 million with Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

This home where celebrities including Prince and Elizabeth Taylor have lived is for sale for just under $30 million. (The Oppenheim Group)

The home includes 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, plus amenities like a tennis court, ballroom, wine room, gym, four-car garage and a pool with a swim-up bar and grotto, according to the listing.

The property offers plenty of space for entertaining. Prince even “held numerous live performances” there, according to the listing.

The pool includes a swim-up bar and a grotto. (The Oppenheim Group)

Prince also reportedly lent his signature style to the home, adding his symbol to the front gate and several places inside the home and swapping in black and purple finishes, even though it was a rental, The Undefeated reported. Photos of Prince’s take on the home décor appear in the booklet with his 2006 album “3121.”

However, the home today has been returned to a less unorthodox luxurious style.

The 18,401-square-foot home includes 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. (The Oppenheim Group)

Other bigwigs who have lived in the home include film producer Ted Fields, former NBA player Carlos Boozer and Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner.

The celebrity residents aren’t the property’s only claim to fame. Viewers of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” show may recognize Oppenheim, the broker, from the real estate documentary series. Netflix just renewed the show for a second eight-episode season, which is due to premiere May 22, Deadline reported.

The 18,401-square-foot home includes 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. (The Oppenheim Group)

The listing also includes two vacant parcels and the adjacent home, a 3,300-square-foot Tudor with three bedrooms. That home offers 20-foot ceilings, a billiards room, den, pool, spa and a two-car garage.

