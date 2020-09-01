LVMH CEO's onetime Virginia home for sale includes former Budweiser Clydesdales

A $75 million estate just listed in Virginia has connections to the worlds of European fashion and domestic beer.

The 4,500-acre Scottsville property known as Mount Ida was once owned by Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

The estate includes two historic manors that have been totally renovated plus a recently- built 12,000-square-foot mansion, according to the listing with Daniel Heider and Justin DiFranco of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property also includes a lot of amenities. It features a pair of eight-stall stables, two tennis courts, a pool, a go-kart track and a 180-foot waterslide. There are also paved and unpaved trails for horseback riding, cycling, ATVs or just walking.

The riverfront estate also includes 20 lakes, several beaches, two floating marinas, a lake house and a 5,000-square-foot lake pavilion.

On the income-producing estate, there are several event spaces, which are popular wedding venues. One is built around a 100-year-old stable, while another features a 25-foot stone fireplace and a third includes a 35-foot observation tower. Each includes kitchen facilities for caterers and plenty of space for celebrating.

Some former Budweiser Clydesdale horses live on the grounds. The estate is also home to a winery and award-winning craft brewery with an outdoor fireplace, waterfalls and an observation deck.

The listing notes the property is about three times larger than the nearby Trump Winery. It includes 20 acres of vineyard, and another 150 acres have been prepared for a vineyard expansion that would make it the largest in the state.

It also includes 26 single-family rental properties built around the perimeter of the property, according to the listing.

Altogether, the property includes 15 miles of paved roads, 25 miles of board fencing, underground power lines, high-speed fiber optics and other infrastructure.

The area is popular for tourists. Other vineyard owners in the area include singer Dave Matthews and former AOL CEO Steve Case. The historic Thomas Jefferson Monticello estate is also nearby.

