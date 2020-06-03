$15M Maryland home includes WWII Spitfire, stone church 'ruins'

An incredible 36-acre estate on Maryland’s Eastern Shore includes multiple homes and facilities for boating, flying and horseback riding.

The unique property even includes ivy-covered faux church “ruins” and a replica of a World War II Spitfire plane hanging from the ceiling of the two-story great room, according to the listing with Lori Leasure, Marc Bertinelli and Doc Keane of Washington Fine Properties.

It's listed for $15.5 million.

The 16,774-square-foot main home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the listing. The 2002-built Colonial also includes eight fireplaces, a round sunroom, a bar off the family room and a veranda off the kitchen, in addition to the replica fighter plane.

The sellers, Tom and Alice Blair, are also the owners of another Maryland property that recently drew headlines due to its unusual replica town in the basement, according to public property records.

At this property, they’re also locally known for elaborate displays erected along the road at the edge of the property. In 2011, The Baltimore Sun highlighted one with an F-104 jet piercing Santa Claus’ sleigh. Local news site Talbot Spy shared a video in 2017 of another display of a presidential motorcade with a flat tire.

“The owner has British roots and one of his hobbies is flying,” Leasure told FOX Business. “He is also an avid historian and published author.”

The Easton, Maryland, waterfront property sits on the Miles River, which leads to Chesapeake Bay.

Other buildings on the property include a barn converted into a one-bedroom cottage, a three-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom farmhouse.

The “church” was built to look like it had been on the property for hundreds of years, according to Leasure. A family member even got married there, and church pews are stored in one of the outbuildings.

The sprawling property also includes a pier with boat lift, a private jetty, a four-stall barn and multiple paddocks, a small airplane hangar with an 1,800-foot grass runway, a pergola-covered outdoor seating area with a stone fireplace and a pool. There’s also a rose garden, a stone footbridge over a small waterfall and a pond.

