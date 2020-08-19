Virginia farm that produced two Kentucky Derby winners heading to auction

A huge Virginia estate headed for auction includes a lot of history.

Woodside Farms, located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, dates back to a land grant from King George III, according to the listing with Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall.

The property encompasses about 1,115 acres and it includes a 7,500-square-foot manor home dating back to about 1800.

The farm was home to two Kentucky Derby-winning horses in the 1920s.

Today, it’s owned by David Gum, the CEO of apple products maker White House Foods.

The farm is currently home to a herd of purebred Angus. There are about 150 acres of grassy orchard, plus three barns, a machine shed, cattle facilities, grain bin and two silos.

The historic home was renovated in the 1980s but still maintains its original Greek revival character, according to the listing. It includes five en suite bedrooms. The home and patio offer views of the surrounding pastures and Massanutten Mountain.

The property also includes three ranch homes and other homesites.

A creek runs through the property and there’s also a 3-acre pond.

The auction will be held Oct. 7. Before then, there will be several showings. More information about dates and times is available on the listing.

