Maryland mansion with unique replica town in basement listed for $4.5M

A grand Colonial-style home up for sale outside Washington, D.C., has been getting a lot of attention recently thanks to its unique basement.

The 12,089-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing with Lori Leasure of Washington Fine Properties. The price is $4.5 million.

The palatial mansion also includes 10 fireplaces, a library with floor-to-ceiling built-ins, a music room, a kitchen with a two-story ceiling, plenty of living spaces and elegant details throughout.

But a viral tweet this week drew attention to the home for its unusual half-basement finished to look like a “turn of the century” town with stone streets.

The town includes 15 storefront facades, most of which just open up to cinder blocks, according to Leasure. Some do open to mechanical spaces. A hidden door opens to a small garage bay to bring in cars. The exposed ceiling is painted black to evoke a night sky.

The seller is the original owner, who has “a fantastic sense of humor,” Leasure told FOX Business.

“He wanted something unique. At the time, he had three teenagers growing up in the home and they loved hosting parties down there,” she said. “It was a very entertaining space to hang out.”

Property records indicate the owner is the founder of several businesses in the health sector.

The 4-acre property – and an adjacent 2-acre parcel he also owns – includes a pool and a pool house, a tennis court and a guest house.

“The owner has a great vision and is very creative,” Leasure said. “The rest of the property is stunning as well.”

