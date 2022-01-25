Lincoln, Nebraska, real estate: What you can get for $600,000

Lincoln, Nebraska, is the state's capital city and its population of more than 290,000 is known for embracing newcomers whether they are traveling through or planning to set down roots.

In 2013, Welcoming America dubbed Lincoln one of the "top ten most welcoming cities in America," and for decades Lincoln has been recognized by the U.S. State Department as "refugee-friendly." As of 2019, Lincoln's public schools included students that hailed from 150 countries outside the U.S., who spoke 125 different languages.

The college town that is home to the University of Nebraska serves as a cultural center with several art galleries, theaters and an array of museums, parks, and children's attractions. Its downtown also boasts a hopping bar and nightclub scene.

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.4M

According to data from Realtor.com, Lincoln currently has more than 1,380 homes on the market with a median list price of $239,900.

Here's what you can get in Lincoln with a budget of $600,000:

104th Street – $599,900

This five-bedroom, 3.5-bath new construction is a "one-of-a-kind modern-style beauty" according to the listing by Tracy Lenhoff of Nebraska Realty.

Image 1 of 3

MYRTLE BEACH REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $850K

Lenhoff points to the home's coffered ceilings in the entry hall and living room, fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone, and superior finishes throughout.

Image 1 of 3

The 3,278-square-foot house has a wet bar in the basement, a three-car garage, and a stamped cement patio.

31st Street – $525,000

SPRINGFIELD, ILLIONOIS, REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.4M

This 3,564-square-foot home is "fabulous" according to listing agent Amy Mosser with Woods Bros Realty.

Image 1 of 3

The house has five bedrooms and three baths, a theater room with tiered floors, and an additional room that could serve as an office or gym.

Image 1 of 3

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It also has a wet bar in the basement, along with a covered deck and an extra-deep three-car garage.