Springfield, Illinois, real estate: What you can get for $1.4 million

Springfield, Illinois, is known for being the hometown of 16th President Abraham Lincoln and the capital of the Land of Lincoln.

The city's many historical sites such as the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum draw in tourists, along with kids' attractions, outdoor venues, and a vibrant downtown.

Another Springfield asset enjoyed by visitors and residents alike is Lake Springfield, a municipally-owned manmade body of water that supplies an array of recreation along with the city's drinking water. The lake has more than 735 residential sites along its 57 miles of shoreline, along with eight public parks and several public boat docks and launches.

Next to state government, which is the largest employer in Springfield, the health care industry is a major employer along with other industries such as insurance and education.

Springfield – and central Illinois in general – has a low cost of living, and that is evident in the real estate market. According to data from Realtor.com, Springfield has around 500 active homes listed for sale at a median list price of $127,500.

Here's what you can get in Springfield with a budget of $1.4 million:

Virginia Lane – $1,395,000

This home built in 1946 sits on a 1.33-acre lot directly on Lake Springfield close to Island Bay Yacht Club, and it is described as "stately, traditional, meticulously maintained and beautifully updated" on the listing by Melissa Dowson Vorreyer of RE/MAX Professionals.

The kitchen is newer and features two dishwashers, a double oven and breakfast bar as well as a formal dining area that looks out at the lake. There is a separate formal dining room.

The 4,464-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, along with a study and sunroom.

The property has a new four-car garage, an outdoor kitchen on an expansive patio, a covered boat dock with a lift, and a steel seawall.

Etherton Lane – $794,000

This 5,274-square-foot ranch sits on 11 acres complete with a stocked pond, horse stable, and two separated pastures for grazing according to the listing by Randy Aldrich of The Real Estate Group Inc.

The home has an open-concept living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen combination with heated stone floors. The kitchen has an island with bar seating and granite counters on all surfaces.

The house has four bedrooms all with hardwood floors, and four full bathrooms. Outside is a 1,500-square-foot deck.

A touchscreen-controlled Crestron sound system runs throughout the house, which also has a whole-house Generac propane generator. Within the home's two-car garage is a removable steel tornado shelter rated to withstand a Category 5 storm.

There is also a 20-foot by 40-foot heated indoor pool with skylights in the ceilings overhead. The adjacent media room has double glass doors that can be opened to provide an open-concept environment for any pool party, Aldrich says.

The horse barn is a huge 122 feet by 36 feet, and includes six horse stalls, a tack room, an office, a center room with an overhead door, and on the other end there is a dog kennel.