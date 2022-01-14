Fargo, North Dakota, real estate: What you can get for $1.4M

Fargo, North Dakota, was founded in 1871 on the Red River, and is now the largest city in the state with a population of over 125,000.

The city serves as a cultural center for the southeastern part of the Peace Garden State, with an array of events offered at its Fargodome and Civic Center, along with a host of museums and outdoor recreation.

Besides kid-friendly attractions like Thunder Road Family Fun Park in the warmer months and ice skating in Broadway Square in the winter, Fargo has an array of breweries, wineries and distillers for grown-ups looking to kick back.

The city says on its website that they often hear tourists say, "We had no idea Fargo had all this!" to which residents reply, "You betcha!"

Fargo was dubbed the number one hottest job market in 2020 by ZipRecruiter, and has drawn acclaim for its low cost of living, making it attractive for new businesses and residents alike.

According to data from Realtor.com, Fargo has 225 active homes for sale with a median listing price of $258,950.

Here's what you can get in Fargo with a budget of $1.4 million:

Samuel Drive – $1.4M

This custom home built in 2015 has an open floor plan with vaulted wood accent ceilings, and is described as "meticulous" with "stunning architectural detail at every turn" according to the listing by Katie Marcotte of Herkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty.

Image 1 of 3

The kitchen has custom cabinetry, two islands, a large pantry and top-line appliances.

Image 1 of 3

The 5,942-square-foot house has four bedrooms and four baths, along with a four-car garage.

67th Avenue – $999,000

This four bedroom, 3.5 bath home is situated backing a pond and has its own saltwater swimming pool. It is built for entertaining both indoors and outdoors according to the listing by Doreen Meyer with Coldwell Banker Element Realty.

Image 1 of 4

The kitchen has an island with barstool seating along with a separate dining area that opens up to the enclosed porch overlooking the water.

Image 1 of 3

The family room includes a fireplace and wet bar, with plenty of space for a pool table and other recreational items.