Myrtle Beach real estate: What you can get for $850K

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sits in the center of the state's 60-mile stretch of beach known as the Grand Strand, making it a popular destination for tourists, and it welcomes 20 million of them each year.

It's also a draw for homebuyers, whether it be for a vacation or permanent home. Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Myrtle Beach saw incredible growth in its population at nearly 28% over eight years, and according to census data it was the second-fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. as of 2018.

According to data from Realtor.com, there are currently more than 2,500 active homes for sale in Myrtle Beach with a median listing price of $269,250.

Here's what you can get in Myrtle Beach with a budget of $850,000:

Waterton Avenue – $839,000

This to-be-built 3,281-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is filled with French Country design details, according to the listing by Heather Paukov with Expert Homes Real Estate.

The homebuilder is DVP Custom Inc., the only preferred builder in the state of South Carolina for Sater Design Collection, Inc. The images featured are renderings by the designer, and a buyer may select different finishes.

Image 1 of 2

The lot is located in the gated community of Waterway Plantation, an Intracoastal Waterway community with a children's playground, amenities center, swimming pool, tennis courts and its own secured boat storage for resident seafarers near the waterway boat launch.

Image 1 of 2

The neighborhood is near the famous beaches of Myrtle Beach, and it is also close to plenty of shopping, dining, medical facilities and entertainment attractions.

Peterson Street – $599,900

This Charleston-style home was built in 2017 and has had an array of recent upgrades, including all brand new Pottery Barn lighting and fixtures, along with both interior and exterior paint, according to the listing by Adam Brown with Century 21 Stopper & Associates.

Image 1 of 2

The three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the home have all been completely remodeled, and so has the kitchen, which includes custom cabinetry, quartz counters and a farmhouse-style sink.

Outside the home is a courtyard made with hand-laid pavers, along with an outdoor dining and grilling area.

Image 1 of 3

The home is in the highly desirable Sweetgrass area of Market Common, located within walking distance of shops, dining and entertainment, and a quick ride in a golf cart will take you to the nearby beaches.