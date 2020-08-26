Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

Matthew Perry’s Malibu beach house is on the market for $15M

The 'Friends' star reportedly spent his coronavirus lockdown at the house

Could this home be any more luxurious?

Actor Matthew Perry has listed his beach house in Malibu, California, for $14.95 million.

This beachfront Malibu, California home is listed for $14.95 million. (Anthony Barcelo)

Perry, best known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has spent at least some of the coronavirus pandemic locked down in the beachfront home that he paid $12 million for in an off-market deal in 2011, Variety reported.

The 5,500-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, per the listing.

The 5,500-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. (Anthony Barcelo)

Built in 1960, the home has been updated throughout and features an exposed wood beam ceiling and an open floor plan. Large floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of sunsets over the Pacific.

The kitchen features dual ovens, a farmhouse sink and a breakfast bar. A theater includes plush, oversized seats.

Perry reportedly bought the home for $12 million for in an off-market deal in 2011. (Anthony Barcelo)

The bathrooms have freestanding tubs and separate walk-in showers.

The spacious main suite includes a dressing room with lots of storage, an elegant bathroom and a private sitting room.

Perry has spent at least some of the coronavirus pandemic locked down in the beachfront home, Variety reported. (Anthony Barcelo)

The airy rooms on the second and third floors open onto decks overlooking the beach and the ocean. There’s also an enclosed outdoor spa.

The $14.95 million home is currently listed with “Million Dollar Listing” agent Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty.