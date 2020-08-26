Matthew Perry’s Malibu beach house is on the market for $15M

Could this home be any more luxurious?

Actor Matthew Perry has listed his beach house in Malibu, California, for $14.95 million.

Perry, best known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has spent at least some of the coronavirus pandemic locked down in the beachfront home that he paid $12 million for in an off-market deal in 2011, Variety reported.

The 5,500-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, per the listing.

Built in 1960, the home has been updated throughout and features an exposed wood beam ceiling and an open floor plan. Large floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of sunsets over the Pacific.

The kitchen features dual ovens, a farmhouse sink and a breakfast bar. A theater includes plush, oversized seats.

The bathrooms have freestanding tubs and separate walk-in showers.

The spacious main suite includes a dressing room with lots of storage, an elegant bathroom and a private sitting room.

The airy rooms on the second and third floors open onto decks overlooking the beach and the ocean. There’s also an enclosed outdoor spa.

The $14.95 million home is currently listed with “Million Dollar Listing” agent Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty.