Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez buy $40M Miami home; neighbors happy about rising property values: report

There’s no place like home — or a megahome.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly shelled out $40 million for a waterfront Miami mansion on the apropos Star Island, while other famous neighbors are allegedly thrilled to welcome the newcomers to the block.

The celebrity couple are said to be the proud new owners of the 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Spanish colonial-style estate on a 40,000-square-foot lot on the guard-gated isle, TMZ reports, which is regarded as a “super-private enclave for celebs and business tycoons.”

The A-listers' new digs include an industrial chef’s kitchen, luxe interiors, wine room, pool with Jacuzzi, covered bar and private dock, as well as stunning views of the Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline throughout, per a Realtor listing page.

Though it remains unclear of J.Lo, A.Rod and their four kids will use the space as a permanent base or investment property for their luxury real estate portfolio, other locals in the 305 are reportedly hopeful that the power couple will liven up the neighborhood — and hype up the prices.

The outlet speculated that Lopez and Rodriguez have the star power to truly shake up Star Island, and “send property values soaring,” amid the likes of celebs like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Gloria Estefan, who call the isle home.

One thing's for sure – hitting similar notes to Lopez’ 1999 hit tune, parties at J.Rod's epic new pad would most definitely “get loud" and go down as legendary.