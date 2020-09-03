Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Doris Day's California home listed for $7.4M; proceeds going to charity

Proceeds from sale of late actress' home will go to animal nonprofit she founded

close
Real-estate expert Don Peebles says he doesn't think workers are going to go back to large office spaces until the second quarter of 2021 and expresses his concern over the hotel industry where he anticipates foreclosures and possible mergers. But, in the face of this, he did say the commercial real estate sector in the suburbs is thriving.video

What will the real estate sector look like post-coronavirus?

Real-estate expert Don Peebles says he doesn't think workers are going to go back to large office spaces until the second quarter of 2021 and expresses his concern over the hotel industry where he anticipates foreclosures and possible mergers. But, in the face of this, he did say the commercial real estate sector in the suburbs is thriving.

The former home of Doris Day is on the market for $7.4 million.

Continue Reading Below

The actress and singer retired to this Carmel Valley, Calif., home after stepping back from her run as “America’s sweetheart” that saw her star in movies like “Pillow Talk,” "Love Me or Leave Me” and “Lover Come Back,” as well as her eponymous TV show. She died last year at age 97.

Doris Day’s longtime home in Carmel Valley, California is on the market for $7.4 million. (Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty)

SINGER ELLE KING LISTS $1.7M HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME

Day was also a prominent animal activist, and all proceeds from the sale of her home will go to the Doris Day Animal Foundation, a nonprofit she founded in 1978.

The main residence comprises more than 8,300 square feet and includes a living room with a large stone fireplace, a library and two offices. It also features the spiral staircase seen on “The Doris Day Show.”

There are several decks and patios.

Image 1 of 3

Doris Day’s longtime home in Carmel Valley, California is on the market for $7.4 million. (Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty)

MATTHEW PERRY’S MALIBU BEACH HOUSE IS ON THE MARKET FOR $15M

The 8.62-acre property also includes a guest house, three lofts, two caretaker units and a caretaker office.

There is also an enclosed “cattery” where the animal lover kept some cats as well as a dog care area with its own kitchen where Day is said to have made food for her dogs.

Doris Day’s longtime home in Carmel Valley, California is on the market for $7.4 million. (Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

The estate includes gardens with flowers, mature oak trees, a fountain and many paths where Day walked her dogs.

The secluded property is protected by a security fence and a gatehouse with a guard.

Doris Day’s longtime home in Carmel Valley, California is on the market for $7.4 million. (Wayne Capili for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Doug and Lisa Steiny of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Rancho Brokerage hold the listing.