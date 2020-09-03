Doris Day's California home listed for $7.4M; proceeds going to charity

The former home of Doris Day is on the market for $7.4 million.

The actress and singer retired to this Carmel Valley, Calif., home after stepping back from her run as “America’s sweetheart” that saw her star in movies like “Pillow Talk,” "Love Me or Leave Me” and “Lover Come Back,” as well as her eponymous TV show. She died last year at age 97.

Day was also a prominent animal activist, and all proceeds from the sale of her home will go to the Doris Day Animal Foundation, a nonprofit she founded in 1978.

The main residence comprises more than 8,300 square feet and includes a living room with a large stone fireplace, a library and two offices. It also features the spiral staircase seen on “The Doris Day Show.”

There are several decks and patios.

The 8.62-acre property also includes a guest house, three lofts, two caretaker units and a caretaker office.

There is also an enclosed “cattery” where the animal lover kept some cats as well as a dog care area with its own kitchen where Day is said to have made food for her dogs.

The estate includes gardens with flowers, mature oak trees, a fountain and many paths where Day walked her dogs.

The secluded property is protected by a security fence and a gatehouse with a guard.

Doug and Lisa Steiny of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Rancho Brokerage hold the listing.