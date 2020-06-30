Here's what you can get for $900,000 in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama is a popular destination for tourists and it is known for its white-sand beaches.

The coastal community sits on the Gulf of Mexico between Mississippi and the Florida panhandle.

For anyone in the market for a vacation home or looking to retire along the gulf, now may be a good time to buy.

The average sale price of a condo in coastal Baldwin County, Alabama – the county where Gulf Shores is located – was $407,917 last month, down from an average of $434,568 a year earlier, according to Baldwin Realtors. With prices down, condos were spending 18.2 percent fewer days on the market compared to this time in 2019.

The average sale price of coastal homes was also down, from $419,715 in May 2019 to $397,967 last month, according to Baldwin Realtors.

Meanwhile, there still seems to be strong interest in the community from tourists. Many local beach rental companies have already “fully recovered from the lag in business” during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $900,000 budget in Gulf Shores, Alabama:

Sunset Bay - $885,000

This home on Plash Island by Oyster Bay is across the Intracoastal Waterway from a national wildlife refuge, which provides sweeping views and easy access to the gulf by boat.

The 2,815-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Robert W. Shallow of RE/MAX Paradise.

The 2004-built home features sunrise and sunset views from its dual east- and west-facing decks. Inside, it’s got comforts like a gas fireplace, a wine cellar and an elevator. The master suite includes a jetted tub and two closets, one of which is a walk-in. There are washers and dryers on two levels.

The property includes a boat slip in a private marina. The home is located inside the gated community Sunset Bay at Bon Secour, which also includes a clubhouse with a fitness studio, library and pool.

The Beach Club - $879,000

This large beachfront condo includes access to many amenities.

The 2,636-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing with Tim McCrory of Edgemon Properties.

The condo includes two master bedrooms, a large great room and a balcony that all look out over the gulf.

The building also includes a pool, hot tub and terrace, and the gated community’s amenities offer a racquet club, basketball courts, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, children’s play areas, a spa and salon, and food and bar options.

Fort Morgan - $849,900

This raised beach house is on the strip stretching out near the mouth of the bay.

The 2,992-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Sylvia Hinson of Aqua Waters Realty and Management.

The home features a sunroom and a huge living room with a two-story ceiling and large windows to take advantage of the water views. There’s a breakfast bar in the kitchen and a jetted tub in the master bath.

The property also includes a long pier onto the bay. The home is located just a short walk of about a block to the sandy gulf-side beach.

